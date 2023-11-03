Savant Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $56.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $59.97.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

