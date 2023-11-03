Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,107,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,292 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $118,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.57.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $109.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $436.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.15%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.