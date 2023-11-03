Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 79.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,432 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Generac by 92,616.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,467,000 after buying an additional 2,039,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 41.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,377,000 after purchasing an additional 743,267 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $59,121,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after buying an additional 475,104 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,990,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,040,000 after buying an additional 409,431 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Stock Up 3.4 %

Generac stock opened at $99.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.31. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,461,418.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,461,418.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,468 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Stories

