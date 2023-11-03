abrdn plc Sells 2,704 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.16% of Extra Space Storage worth $31,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.40.

NYSE EXR opened at $105.39 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

