abrdn plc Has $29.04 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $29,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,272 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,908,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,099,342,000 after buying an additional 224,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,785,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,010,574,000 after acquiring an additional 206,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $192.01 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.