Shaker Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Free Report) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,829 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $176,000.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

BWG opened at $7.33 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Profile

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

