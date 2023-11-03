Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 10,311 Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Shaker Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,311 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBXG. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the first quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the first quarter worth $135,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $140,000.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance

Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock opened at 10.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 10.39. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of 7.70 and a 12-month high of 11.31.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

(Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.