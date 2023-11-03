Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $567,000 Stock Position in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV)

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Free Report) by 108.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,971 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,330 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 1.90% of MFS Special Value Trust worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in MFS Special Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in MFS Special Value Trust by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in MFS Special Value Trust by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MFS Special Value Trust by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 246,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 137,399 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in MFS Special Value Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,842 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFS Special Value Trust stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0348 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

