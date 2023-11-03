Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Shares Sold by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,456 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LGI. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $266,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 54.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 21.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.0934 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

