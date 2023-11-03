MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC lowered its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Free Report) by 65.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,320 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 150,964 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,575,684 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 244,665 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 619,954 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,362 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 458,439 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 58,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMT opened at $4.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $4.96.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%.

(Free Report)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.