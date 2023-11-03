Shaker Financial Services LLC Takes $246,000 Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 373.6% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 158,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 125,265 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,475,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 274.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 100,683 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 338,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 84,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 45.6% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 68,452 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

BMEZ opened at 13.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is 15.54. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1 year low of 12.93 and a 1 year high of 17.05.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%.

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,660 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 13.50 per share, with a total value of 359,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,893,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately 147,067,407. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 319,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,219,790 over the last ninety days.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

