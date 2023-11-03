26,571 Shares in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Purchased by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 26,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 17.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 10.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 92.9% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 255,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 123,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance

EDD stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

