Shaker Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSF. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000.

Shares of NYSE RSF opened at $15.28 on Friday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.33%.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

