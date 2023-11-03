Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 171,578 Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

Shaker Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Free Report) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,578 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 0.20% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 17,930,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,019,000 after purchasing an additional 677,134 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 655,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 116,347 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,347,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 80,820 shares during the period. 47.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:PIM opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

