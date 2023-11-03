The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Shares Bought by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Mexico Fund were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in The Mexico Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,906,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,992,000 after buying an additional 81,150 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Mexico Fund in the first quarter valued at $85,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Mexico Fund in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 28.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter.

MXF opened at $16.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $18.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

