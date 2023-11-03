14,035 Shares in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Acquired by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPF. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $208,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE HPF opened at $14.40 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Increases Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

