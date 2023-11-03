Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Barclays

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Barclays from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s current price.

TENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $35.33 on Thursday. Tenable has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $213,267.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,369,485.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $123,720.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,308,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $213,267.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,839 shares in the company, valued at $11,369,485.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,500. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,984,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,251,000 after acquiring an additional 337,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,247,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,843,000 after purchasing an additional 370,932 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 13.2% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,040,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,949,000 after purchasing an additional 472,322 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tenable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,007,000 after buying an additional 38,358 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Tenable by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,503,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,019,000 after buying an additional 92,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

