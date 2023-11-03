JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Target Price to $37.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WERN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.79. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $817.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,059,000 after acquiring an additional 812,355 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 220.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 846,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,517,000 after purchasing an additional 582,604 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 649.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after buying an additional 331,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

