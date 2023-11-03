Needham & Company LLC Trims STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Target Price to $49.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STAA. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Benchmark cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

STAA opened at $36.01 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $81.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 92.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.91.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.04 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at $263,916.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at $263,916.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 20,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.87 per share, for a total transaction of $843,429.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,803,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,591,072.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 352,644 shares of company stock worth $13,936,203 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

