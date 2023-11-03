EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $265.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $243.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s current price.

EPAM has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.92.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $232.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.66. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $385.96.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.17. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total transaction of $368,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

