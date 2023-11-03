Guggenheim Upgrades Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) to “Buy”

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.28% from the company’s current price.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, September 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.03. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $189.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.18 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.32% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,597 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $115,607.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 131,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,940.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $281,064.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 435,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,991,249.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $115,607.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 131,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,940.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 511,027 shares of company stock valued at $16,989,244. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Confluent by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Confluent by 3.3% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

