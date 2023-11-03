Raymond James Increases Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $93.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $92.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 88.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on APLS. UBS Group upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average is $61.13. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $94.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 196.10%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,053,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,921,385.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nur Nicholson sold 20,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $900,894.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $283,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,053,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,921,385.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,914 shares of company stock worth $8,654,691 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

