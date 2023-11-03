KeyCorp Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Generac in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $5.32 per share.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.13.

Generac stock opened at $99.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. Generac has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,377,000 after acquiring an additional 743,267 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,188,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,367,000 after acquiring an additional 197,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Generac by 92,616.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,417 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,465 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,693,965.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $541,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,690 shares in the company, valued at $64,693,965.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,199,468 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

