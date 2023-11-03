Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) PT Lowered to $170.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.55.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $136.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. Repligen has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $212.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.38.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.68 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $145,673.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,351,532.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in Repligen by 42.3% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 16,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

