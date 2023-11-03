Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Raised to Buy at Guggenheim

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $142.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.13.

Get Generac alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Generac

Generac Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $99.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. Generac has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.01 and a 200-day moving average of $116.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,693,965.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,468 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Generac by 85.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Generac

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.