Zacks Research Comments on American Airlines Group Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research note issued on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the airline will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded American Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.08.

AAL opened at $11.40 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.58.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 98,063.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,300,495 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,727,631,000 after buying an additional 96,202,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,106 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,107,332 shares of the airline’s stock worth $306,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,653,004 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $262,507,000 after purchasing an additional 455,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,281,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $181,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,700 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

