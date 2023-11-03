Piper Sandler Cuts Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $16.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RVLV. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.

NYSE RVLV opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

