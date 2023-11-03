Piper Sandler Increases InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Price Target to $4.50

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.46% from the stock’s current price.

NSPR has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of InspireMD from $4.75 to $5.20 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NSPR opened at $3.25 on Thursday. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.07.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 75.20% and a negative net margin of 349.99%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that InspireMD will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in InspireMD during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in InspireMD during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in InspireMD during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in InspireMD during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in InspireMD during the second quarter worth about $2,269,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

