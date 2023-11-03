Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Morgan Stanley

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRI. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.85.

NYSE TRI opened at $126.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.57 and a 200-day moving average of $127.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $138.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.2% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth approximately $2,241,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.7% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

