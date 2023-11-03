Royal Bank of Canada Raises Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target to $25.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $38.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $576,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $772,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after acquiring an additional 205,899 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

