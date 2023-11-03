X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $134.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.76. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Wyzga bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,000.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, insider Murray Stewart sold 130,056 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $137,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,504 shares in the company, valued at $155,294.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael S. Wyzga bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 11,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 18,820 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

XFOR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

