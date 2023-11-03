FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Cut to $61.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.31.

FMC stock opened at $54.69 on Thursday. FMC has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $134.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in FMC by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in FMC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

