Invivyd (IVVD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect Invivyd to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Invivyd Price Performance
NASDAQ IVVD opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.07. Invivyd has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $3.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Monday, August 14th.
Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.
