Burford Capital (BUR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million. On average, analysts expect Burford Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BUR opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 27.37 and a current ratio of 27.37. Burford Capital has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $17.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Burford Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Burford Capital by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after buying an additional 293,888 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 146.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 137,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 81,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 70.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 126,187 shares in the last quarter.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

