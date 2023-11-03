Humacyte (HUMA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect Humacyte to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Humacyte Stock Performance

Humacyte stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $219.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.22. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

In other Humacyte news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 570,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $2,098,240.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,420,562 shares in the company, valued at $34,667,668.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Humacyte news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $5,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,191,140 shares in the company, valued at $17,211,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 570,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $2,098,240.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,420,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,667,668.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,799,596 shares of company stock worth $11,938,837 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humacyte by 13.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,304,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 501,265 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humacyte by 107.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,422,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humacyte by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 48,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Humacyte by 57.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 378,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Humacyte by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Humacyte from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

