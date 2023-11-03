Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HUN

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of HUN opened at $23.25 on Thursday. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.99.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,441,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,766,000 after buying an additional 215,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,606,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,578,000 after buying an additional 105,691 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 61.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,976,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,227,000 after buying an additional 3,044,156 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,463,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,717,000 after buying an additional 152,667 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,719,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,540,000 after buying an additional 28,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.