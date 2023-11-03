Aemetis (AMTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Aemetis to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.30 million. On average, analysts expect Aemetis to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Aemetis Trading Up 5.2 %
AMTX opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $188.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.36. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $8.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Aemetis news, Director Naomi Louise Boness sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,891.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aemetis
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aemetis by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Aemetis by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aemetis by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aemetis by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Aemetis by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.
About Aemetis
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.
