Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 94,692 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,709 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 94,692 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 552.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $36.38. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,012,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,236 shares of company stock worth $2,573,715 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

