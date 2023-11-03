Simplex Trading LLC Purchases New Holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.09% of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter worth $209,000. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the second quarter worth $1,357,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the second quarter worth $239,000. Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the second quarter worth $280,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the second quarter worth $14,900,000.
ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Trading Up 5.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:UPRO opened at $41.33 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $52.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76.
ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Profile
The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.
