Atria Investments Inc Purchases 3,641 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,591,000 after purchasing an additional 934,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,773,000 after purchasing an additional 64,029 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,602,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,315,000 after purchasing an additional 76,669 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $547,104,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $227.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.97. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.24 and a 1 year high of $304.86. The stock has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

