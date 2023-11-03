Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $152.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.72. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $157.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.