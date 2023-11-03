Atria Investments Inc Raises Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

GPC opened at $130.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.07 and its 200 day moving average is $155.58. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

