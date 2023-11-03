Atria Investments Inc Has $4.29 Million Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 30.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SAP by 4.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SAP by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock opened at $138.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $92.67 and a 52 week high of $145.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.46 and a 200-day moving average of $134.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

