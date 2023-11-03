Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 271.7% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 50,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 36,648 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 270,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 31.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,223.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 148,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,563,000 after buying an additional 137,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,193 shares of company stock worth $4,043,134 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $229.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.10. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.94 and a 52 week high of $249.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The business had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRSK

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.