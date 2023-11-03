Atria Investments Inc Sells 13,550 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 196.9% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $112.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.80. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.
About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.