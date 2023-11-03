Atria Investments Inc Sells 13,550 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 196.9% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $112.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.80. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.