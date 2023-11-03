Atria Investments Inc Sells 6,709 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,709 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.05% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 49.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 113.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $49.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Announces Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.