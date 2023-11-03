Atria Investments Inc Lowers Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,457,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,583,000 after purchasing an additional 112,177 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,485,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,651,000 after acquiring an additional 493,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,824 shares of company stock worth $6,154,246 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CL opened at $74.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

