Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,132 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 34,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $46.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.63.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.