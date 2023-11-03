Atria Investments Inc Has $4.39 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 93,546 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.81.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

