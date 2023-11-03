Atria Investments Inc Has $4.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,731 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $232.56 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $167.13 and a 52-week high of $245.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.37 and a 200-day moving average of $227.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

